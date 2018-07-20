Passport process for business community to be streamlined

Islamabad: A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry led by its President Sheikh Amir Waheed visited Directorate General of Immigration and Passport to congratulate Amer Ali Ahmed on being appointed as Director General Passports. Nisar Mirza Vice President ICCI, Khalid Chaudhry, Sheraz Ahmed Siddiqui and Saif fur Rehman were in the delegation.

Addressing the delegation, Amer Ali Ahmed, Director General, Immigration and Passports said that the business community was playing key role in the economic development of the country and promoting exports.

He assured that he would take measures to further streamline the procedure of issuance of passports to the private sector so that businessmen could be facilitated in exploring foreign markets for improving Pakistan’s trade and exports. Amer Ali Ahmed shared his vision with the ICCI delegation to further improve the working of the department.

He said that after performing duties in ICT Administration and CDA, he was fully cognizant of the major issues of business community and would play role in addressing their passport related issues on priority basis.

He thanked the ICCI delegation for visiting his office to congratulate him and assured them that he would try to deliver up to their expectations.

Speaking at the occasion, Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry congratulated Amer Ali Ahmed on his appointment as Director General, Immigration and Passports and hoped that he would bring further improvements in the performance of the organisation.