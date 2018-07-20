Education, clean drinking water main issues of NA-60

Rawalpindi :Dr Azhar Aslam independent candidate for NA-60 has said that clean water is the main issue which should be resolved on urgent basis in this constituency, as in last five years political leaders have done nothing for the area.

In an exclusive interview to ‘The News’, Dr Azhar Aslam, said that almost all the residents of NA-60 were asking him to resolve issue of clean water. Dr Azhar Aslam is an MBBS doctor by profession and has surrendered his UK nationality for contesting general election 2018 from NA-60.

Replying to a query, as why he came back to Pakistan and surrendered his UK nationality, he said, “This is my motherland and I want to serve my country. I am already doing social work for the betterment of education, and planning to make Breast Cancer Hospital in Pakistan. I have already spent Rs50 million in education sector.”

He said he has seen worst situation in the constituency, as there was no proper drainage system and one can find heaps of garbage dumped along the roads. Dr Azhar Aslam who claimed to be hard core worker of Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf for the last 10 years has said he was disappointed with PTI, as it failed to deliver in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa therefore he decided to contest election, as an independent candidate.

He already has support of PTI youth wing in NA-60, as many PTI workers were still angry with their party leader Imran Khan for supporting Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed in NA-60.

Dr Azhar said water and education would be his top priority if residents of NA-60 would give him a chance to serve them. He said water issue can be resolve in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, as here rain spells were usually good and rainwater can be preserved by making small dams.

Dr Azhar said that he will bring new trends in politics of Pakistan and would display his resignation on stamp paper outside his office and if 30 to 40 per cent of the people of his constituency will not be happy with his work they could get the copy of his resignation and can ask the election commission for new elections in the constituency.

Dr Azhar said his aim was to work for the betterment of his people. “I am already doing social work in my country and would continue doing it not matters I will win the general elections or not.

He expressed the hope that on 25 July voters will come out of their homes and this time they will select their leader very carefully.