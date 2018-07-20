NAB arrests four accused in fraud cases

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau, Lahore, on Thursday arrested four accused in two different corruption cases related to cheating public at large and misuse of authority.

Two arrested persons, Muhammad Ashraf and Patwari Muhammad Asif, are allegedly involved in State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) Cooperative Housing Society corruption case. They were arrested on charges of selling and purchasing 272 Kanal land worth Rs 180.2 million, whereas, Muhammad Asif had also allegedly sold 20 Kanal and 6 marla land through forged and fabricated land documents. Both also allegedly took financial benefits with the support of Revenue officials which also caused financial loss to State Life Insurance Cooperative Housing Society.

Two other accused, Saghir Nisar, Punjab general manager of M/s MNM Motorcycles Pvt Limited and Naveed Azhar, stockist, were nabbed on charges of depriving innocent people of approximately Rs 11 billion by luring them with the promise of provision of motorcycles at cheap rates.

NAB officials presented the four accused before an accountability court. The court granted 14-day physical remand of all the accused. NAB has so far arrested 30 accused in MNM motorcycle corruption case and the investigation is still underway against them to recover the looted money.

71kg drugs seized: Anti-Narcotics Force of Punjab Excise Department, following a tip-off, has recovered 71kg charas being smuggled to Karachi from Dera Ghazi Khan. On the directive of Punjab Excise and Taxation Director General Akram Ashraf Gondal, special teams have been constituted in Punjab under the supervision of Director Narcotics Muhammad Asif.

On Thursday, Asif raided along with his team at Sarwar Road, Dera Ghazi Khan and recovered 71kg charas being smuggled to Karachi via South Punjab route and arrested accused.