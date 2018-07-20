Fri July 20, 2018
Sports

July 20, 2018

Pakistan to compete in Asian Rugby Sevens next month

KARACHI: Pakistan rugby sevens national team will leave for Singapore on August 3 to compete in Asian Rugby Sevens Trophy, which will begin from August 4.

Apart from hosts Singapore and Pakistan, there will be teams of Thailand, the UAE, Iran, Jordan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Kazakhstan, Brunei, Indonesia, Laos and Uzbekistan. Pakistan have been placed in Group C along with Singapore, Bangladesh, Brunei and Laos.

The tournament will end on August 5. Following trials, Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) shortlisted 17 players, who are being trained by head coach Shakeel Ahmed Malik.

