Spain drops int’l arrest warrants for Puigdemont

MADRID: A Spanish judge on Thursday dropped European and international arrest warrants for deposed Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and other separatist leaders who fled abroad, the Supreme Court said, which means they no longer face extradition.

In a court ruling, Pablo Llarena said he had taken the decision after a German court agreed to extradite Puigdemont, but only for misuse of public funds and not on the more serious charge of rebellion.

This means that Puigdemont, who is currently in Germany awaiting extradition proceedings, and five other Catalans who are scattered in Scotland, Belgium and Switzerland, are free to move from country to country.

The Spanish arrest warrant, however, remains open which means they will be detained if they try to come back. Puigdemont is one of 13 separatist leaders accused of the most serious charge rebellion over their role in Catalonia’s failed secession bid last October.