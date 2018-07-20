TDAP initiates meetings with exporters

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has initiated a series of meetings with various exporters to provide an institutional linkage between the government and the private sector for timely resolution of the issues being faced by export sectors of the country, a statement said on Thursday.

A meeting of TDAP’s Export Promotion Committee (EPC) was held with Pakistan Tanners Association, Pakistan Carpets Manufacturers and Exporters Association and Pakistan Chemical Association, which discussed various issues, including product development, competitiveness, supply chain management and analysis of programmes initiated by the government for enhancement of exports from Pakistan, it added.

The members of the associations stressed upon increased subsidy by the government to trade sector and recommended increase in the budget for promotional and marketing activities and increase in the number of product-specific international trade fairs.

Mian Riaz Ahmad, director general of TDAP Lahore, said that under the Emerging Pakistan initiative, the authority is taking measures to project the products of the country abroad, which would subsequently help enhance the trade volume of the country.