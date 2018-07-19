Stage collapses during JI rallyin Mohmand

GHALLANAI: Several people, including journalists, were injured when the stage collapsed during the public meeting of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Safi tehsil in Mohmand tribal district on Wednesday.

The JI had organised the gathering at Wazir Killay when the stage suddenly collapsed. Several people were injured while the JI head Sirajul Haq escaped unhurt. JI provincial chief Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and Jamaat-i-Islami candidate for National Assembly constituency, NA-42 Mohmand, Saeed Khan and others were present on the occasion. The cameras of some journalists were also damaged. The collapse of the stage caused a stampede in which several people sustained injuries. As the stage was gone, Sirajul Haq had to stand on a chair to address the public meeting.