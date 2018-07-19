Nooh proud to win gold medal for country

LAHORE: National weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt feels proud for winning the gold medal for the country in World Junior Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent and now sets his sights on the Olympic gold.

Moreover he also wants to repeat the World Junior Weightlifting performance in the Asian Games. He was speaking to media during a reception arranged by Sports Board Punjab (SBP) here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Shahid Nizami, PWLF General Secretary Amjad Amin Butt, VP PWLF Rashed Malik, CEO PWLF Hafiz Imran Butt, Nooh’s father Ghulam Dastgir Butt and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Nooh Butt said he is quite satisfied on winning coveted gold medal for the country. “Govt provided me necessary cooperation and this factor proved crucial in my gold medal winning performance”. Nooh Butt expressed his gratitude to govt upon extending cooperation. “Next month I’m going to feature in Asian Games at Jakarta where I will face top class weightlifters from several countries including Iran and Uzbekistan. I’m quite upbeat to clinch more gold medals in next international events”.