Thu July 19, 2018
Sports

A
Agencies
July 19, 2018

Woodhill named ECB consultant for 100-ball event

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have enlisted the help of Trent Woodhill as a consultant for their new city-based competition scheduled for 2020. Woodhill is regarded by the ECB as an innovative thinker and will be tapped for his knowledge on the various elements that go into a franchise competition given his long association with the Indian Premier League and the Big Bash League.The 46-year-old is on a month-long contract and will work alongside the team tasked with delivering the tournament. His role will be to focus on the high performance elements of the competition, mooted as a 100-ball format. Woodhill will travel around the country, speaking to county players, coaches and directors of cricket to gauge their thoughts and pass on his expertise on the high-performance elements and

structure of franchise cricket.

