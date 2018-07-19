Pakistan faces race against time for Asiad participation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan faces race against the time for the participation in the forthcoming Asian Games as government has yet to approve the initial tranche enabling the national Olympic Committee to submit required amount with the organisers before or July 20 set deadline. The Games are to begin in Indonesian city of Jakarta from August 18.

The News has learnt from well-placed sources in the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) that an amount of Rs 40 million is required to accommodate around 300 member contingent (that will be supported by the government) in the Games village.

“Besides paying for the boarding and lodging arrangements of athletes and officials for their stay in Asian Games villages, damage deposit would also be submitted with the organisers. The organisers have set the August 20 deadline for the submission of the required to book a set place in the village for the Pakistan contingent”, Mohammad Khalid Mehmood, secretary Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) when contacted said. When asked how much amount is required to cater the initial requirements of POA, he said that for the boarding-lodging and damage deposit amount around Rs 40 million is required. “The required amount could be submitted directly with the organisers. Any delay in this could complicate the matter further.”

When ‘The News’ approached Azam Dar, Deputy Director General Technical Pakistan Sports Board (PSB),he said that the Board has moved file to concern authorities requesting the release the quarterly amount of Rs 215 million to PSB. “We are hopeful to get the required amount well n time to meet the deadline and to avoid last minute complications. It is from that amount that we would pay the players and official boarding and damage deposit amount. We would later settle the amount accordingly.” It is worth mentioning here that the PSB is already supporting training and preparations of all those federation athletes which are affiliated with the PSB. Like any other sports, hockey could also benefit from the PSB. “Though the game of hockey has got their own resources and have been given enough grant in the recent past to cater their needs, it can benefit from the PSB decision to support and back all the affiliated federations in their training and participation in the Games,” Azam Dar said.

Pakistan are to compete in 36 disciplines in all in the Games. Those federations that have yet to get affiliation with the PSB or for any other reasons are not being recognized by the government would arrange for their stay in Games Village. The PSB has agreed to sponsor and support 290 members from the 380-member contingent while the rest of 90 members would be looked after by their respective federations. “As the PSB has yet to recognise football federation, Pakistan football team members along with seven other sports contingents will be looked after by their own respective federations. These also include some of those federations not affiliated either with PSB or the POA”, POA secretary said.