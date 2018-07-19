Indian building collapse kills 5

NEW DELHI: More than 100 Indian rescue workers were using steel cutters and drills on Wednesday to try and free those still feared trapped under the rubble of a collapsed six-storey building outside Delhi.

Five bodies have been pulled out of the wreckage since the building gave way late Tuesday, according to rescue officials. A rescue official told AFP it was not yet possible to determine how many people were still trapped underneath tonnes of concrete and metal debris.

Eyewitnesses and neighbours said one of those still missing was a one-year-old child from one of two families thought to be under the debris and who had moved in only days before.