Pakistan, Germany sign MoU to set up renewable forum

Islamabad : Pakistan and Germany on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for establishing Pakistan-German Renewable Forum (PGREF).

While addressing the MOU signing ceremony the Federal Minister for Energy Syed Ali Zafar said that newly established renewable forum would fortify Pakistan’s efforts to capitalize available potential of clean and green energy. The ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Energy Syed Ali Zafar, HE Martin Kobler, Ambassador of Germany and Rizwan Memon, Secretary Power Division.

Highlighting the importance of the event, the minister stated, “this forum would serve as a hub for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency business networking, customer outreach and business development in Pakistan and Germany. He said that available potential in the country and global developments in the sector will definitely play a vital role in ensuring sustainable, clean affordable and much reliant resource of energy to the consumers.

The minister further expressed that he would take every possible step to avail benefit of the clean, affordable, reliable and sustainable renewable power resources of the country.

Renewable Energy is the most promising option to meet the increasing energy demand of the country without damaging economic conditions of the country, he added.

Martin Kobler, Ambassador of Federal Republic of Germany to Pakistan in his speech appreciated the endeavors of the corresponding ministries and departments in turning the dream of establishing PGREF into a reality. He stated “though establishment of PGREF took more than three years, however, we see this as an opportunity by contributed in expanding energy mix portfolio of Pakistan by integrating larger share of renewable power and bringing in more private sector investment in this sector.”

He appreciated the efforts in bringing renewable power into the system, however, expressed that deeming the potential for renewable power in the country, particularly solar, small hydro, wind, biomass and other, the share of renewable power could have been more.