Tutors appointed

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and its all regional campuses across the country have completed the process of appointing tutors for Spring 2018 semester to provide necessary guidance to its students.

The tutors’ list has been placed on the university’s website www.aiou.edu.pk. The designated tutors for Matric to PhD-level programmes have sent information letters to all the concerned enrolled students to this effect.

During appointing tutors, relevant rules and regulations were strictly followed to ensure quality education.