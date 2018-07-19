Capital roads to be named after literary figures

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to rename a number of roads of the federal capital after renowned literary figures.

The matter will be taken up during the upcoming board meeting of the civic body for approval, said member planning Asad Kiyani.

According to a document, former adviser to prime minister on literary heritage Irfan Suddique had last year suggested renaming some roads/places after Josh Malihabadi, Jameeluddin Aali and Hafeez Jalandhri.

Applications were also received from citizens stating that road should also be named after writer Ibn-I- Safi, Prof Masihuddin Ahamd Siddique.

Poet Josh Malihabadi migrated to Pakistan in 1958 and died on Feb 22, 1982. In 2012, the government announced Hilal-e-Imtiaz for him.

Jameel Uddin was a critic, playwright, columnist and scholar. He wrote a number of songs, including ‘Jeeevey Jeevey Pakistan’, ‘Hum Maaiyan Hum Behnain Hum Baitayian ‘and ‘Jo Nam Wahi Pehchan’.

He won the pride of performance award in 1991 and Hilal-e-Imtaiz in 2004. Hafeez Jalandri wrote the national anthem of Pakistan.