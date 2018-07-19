10 PML-N, PTI activists injured in clash

HAFIZABAD: At least 10 activists of PML-N and PTI sustained injuries when they scuffled at Farooq-e-Azam Chowk here on Wednesday.

The PTI workers also ransacked the office and hospital of PML-N candidate from PP-70, Dr Muzaffar Ali Sheikh. Police have registered a case against more than 240 persons, including PTI district president and ex-MNA, Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti but no arrests have been made till filing of this report.

Dr Muzaffar was addressing a public meeting near Farooq-e-Azam Chowk in front of his hospital. A carvan of PTI, led by ex-MNA Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti, was passing from there. The activists of both the parties allegedly raised slogans against each other which led to quarrel. They used bricks and sticks against each other which injured 10 activists of both the parties. Later, the PTI activists entered the hospital of Dr Muzaffar and ransacked the furniture and equipment at the hospital. Besides this, they also broke the glasses of a nearby shop. They also allegedly tortured many shopkeepers of the area.

Shopkeepers of Post Office Road, Bazaar Arayanwala and the main bazaar observed strike against the PTI workers and demanded registering a case against them. City Police have registered a case against more than 240 persons, including ex-MNA Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti, Malik Gul Nawaz, ex-nazim Mehr Rizwan, former nazim Malik Ghulam Hussain Sahroo, Haji Ansar, Malik Asif Mithoo, Malik Rub Nawaz, Malik Ali Zulqarnain, Qazi Irshad, Altaf Bhatti, Malik Arbab Akram Awan and others.

harassment: Former minister Saira Afzal Tarar and other candidates Wednesday condemned alleged political harassment on the part of PTI activists led by Chaudhry Mehdi Hassan Bhatti.

Addressing a press conference, Saira, Dr Muzaffar Ali Sheikh of PP-70, Mian Shahid Hussain Bhatti of PP-69 and Shoaib Shafiq Arain of PP-71 said the masses of the district would take revenge from the violators of the ECP code of conduct on July 25 by voting for all the PML-N candidates.

They demanded a prompt action against the accused, who wanted to spoil peaceful and congenial atmosphere in the district.On the other hand, addressing another press conference, Chaudhry Mehdi Hassan Bhatti denied the allegations leveled by Dr Muzaffar.

Gang busted

FAISALABAD: Millat Town police Wednesday busted a gang for blackmailing the local girl students. The gang members used to get their mobile phone numbers and pictures from the social media and call them to a certain place.

When the concerned girls reached the pre-decided place, they forcibly tied performed their marriage and later sell them in Mardan after receiving handsome amount from the buyers.

MISSING: A minor girl of Razaabad, Arooj Ansar, went missing on Wednesday morning. She went to fetch drinking water for her family members from a water pump. Her parents and neighbours searched the area but could not trace her whereabouts.

Robbed

PAKPATTAN: A salesman of a company was deprived of Rs 20,000 on Wednesday. Khaliq was moving on a motorcycle near Chak 86/EB when some bandits intercepted him and snatched the cash from him.

TORTURED: Two brothers were tortured on charges of stealing guavas from a garden. Naeem and Waseem, sons of Muhammad Rafique of Arifwala were tortured by accused Saeed and his accomplices at Chak 79/EB on the charges of stealing guavas from his Garden. The accused kidnapped the boys and tortured them severely.