23 arrested

HAFIZABAD: Vanike Tarar, Sukheke, Kassoki, City, Saddar Hafizabad and Pindi Bhattian police Wednesday arrested and booked 23 political workers on charges of violating the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’ s code of conduct. The police also seized 22 firearms, including two rifles, nine pistols and two pump-action shotguns from the accused.

Body found

OKARA: A body of a youth was found with the slit throat in the areas of Shahbore area on Wednesday.

The body was shifted to the DHQ Hospital for the autopsy. Reportedly, there was a money dispute between the victim and some other people. Meanwhile, a body of a 50-year-old man was found near Hujra Shah Moqeem. Some travelers spotted the corpse and informed the police. The police took the body into custody.

BOOKED: Police booked eleven people on charges of displaying arms and exploding firecrackers. Police detained accused Hayat, Mudassar, Lucky, Muhammad Azhar, Khizar Hayat, Muhammad Mazhar, Muhammad Saleem, Naeem Akhtar, Muhammd Akhtar, Muhammad Yaqoob and Muhammad Amin. Cases are registered against the accused accordingly.

STIPEND: School of Nursing DHQ Hospital Okara Principal Nasreen Akhtar Wednesday said monthly stipend to be given to under training nurses of the school. Responding to a news item, she said the stipend would be given to the nurses after the approval of the budget.