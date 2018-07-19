Separate room allotted to Nawaz: Punjab govt

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Minister for Information Ahmad Waqas Riaz and DIG Prisons Malik Mubashar on Wednesday said the Prisons Department had provided better class facilities to former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz under Pakistan Prisons Rules 1978.

Addressing a press conference, the DIG Prisons said Nawaz and his daughter were brought to Adiala jail Rawalpindi on the midnight between July 13 and 14 under the accountability court’s orders. The jail administration received application from the convicts for the allotment of better class which was provided due to their right being a former MNA and prime minister, he added.

He further said as compared to common class (there are only two classes in jails – better common), the convicts had been provided with their own dress, bedding, shoes, table, chair, 21 inch TV, radio, toilet, newspapers etc on their own expense in a separate room in the better class.

“The room has also the facility of a bed, a ceiling fan, two bracket fans and toiletries,” he added. Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister, rejecting the “propaganda”, said Nawaz could also walk in the adjoining lawn of his barrack.

“The consultant of Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology and the medical staff of jail hospital are regularly doing check-up of Nawaz Sharif and he has been declared stable by the doctors,” he said.

The DIG said jail administration had been providing suggested diet including fruits, dates, salads and mince. “The family members and friends can see them on every Thursday while their legal counsels can see him once on any day of the week,” he added. “Maryam Nawaz and Capt Safdar have also met Nawaz Sharif in his barrack,” said the DIG.