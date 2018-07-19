Thu July 19, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 19, 2018

Need for law against power pilferage stressed

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (r) Dost Muhammad has stressed the need for a formal and effective law against electricity power theft and decided to promulgate an ordinance against power theft in the province.

He was talking to Chief Executive Pesco Dr Muhammad Amjad, who called on him here at Chief Minister’s Secretariat, said a handout. The chief minister directed to resolve the issue of low voltage and said that the issue of power fluctuation should top in the resolution mechanism as it also affect the study of the school going children.

