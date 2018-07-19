Dr Asim allowed to go abroad for treatment

An accountability court (AC) on Wednesday granted permission to former petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussain to go abroad for 15 days. The court is hearing a reference against him and others pertaining to charges of corruption of more than Rs462 billion.

An application moved on behalf of Dr Asim said that he was unwell and desired to go to Dubai for medical treatment from July 22 to August 6. The application requested the court to grant him permission to go for medical treatment.

The court granted the plea and also allowed his exemption from appearance before the court for the duration of his treatment in Dubai. The court also directed the attorneys of the accused to appear in court with full preparation to counter the evidence presented by a National Accountability Bureau witness. The witness presented new documents against Dr Asim and others.