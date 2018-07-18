PTI asks ECP to address voices of poll rigging narrative

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry called on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to present before the nation the actual scenario with regards to the upcoming general election, as some parties were trying to develop poll rigging narrative.
In a statement here, he said that creation of fair, independent and transparent environment for elections was the constitutional responsibility of the ECP and that there should be no compromise whatsoever in this connection.
He emhpasised that the ECP should analyse the voices being raised in political circles and media on transparency of elections. “The Election Commission should inform the nation to what extent some parties are correct in raising their voice with regards to poll transparency,” he contended.
