ECP binds ROs to issue result before or at 02:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has, for the first time, made it mandatory for the returning officers (ROs) to furnish provisional results of their respective constituencies at or before 02:00am, immediately following the polling day.

“We anticipate rapid consolidation of results and quick announcement given the massive use of technology even in far-flung areas of Pakistan. Barring may be a few exceptional cases, results of bulk of constituencies will be announced within hours after July 25,” said a senior official at the Election Commission.

The election rules say that ‘provided that if for any reason, the results are incomplete at that time, the returning officer shall communicate to the ECP reasons thereof, listing the polling stations from which, results are awaited and send the complete provisional results as soon as are compiled.’ He pointed out that during training, returning officers had been told also to communicate tangible reasons for the delay in sharing results with the ECP.

It is pertinent the ECP has already called on media not to issue results before 7:00pm on July 25 while for the first time the polling time has been increased by one hour.

The Chapter V of the Election Rules, 2017, framed by the Election Commission, says the returning officer shall prepare the provisional consolidated statement of results of the count (excluding postal ballots) of the constituency, as required under Section 92 in Form-47 on the basis of results of the count received by him from presiding officers electronically under sub-section of section (13) or personally, which is earlier.

The rules say that the returning officers shall make sure that the result of the count furnished by presiding officer is arithmetically error-free before accepting the same and in case the returning officer finds any error in the form, he shall ask the presiding officer to rectify the error and sign the same in token of the fact that the error has been corrected by the presiding officer himself.

“Provided that in the event of correction of form under this sub-rule, the presiding officer shall resend electronically the scanned copy of the corrected form to the Election Commission. After preparing the provisional consolidated statement of results of the count, the returning officer shall announce the same in the presence of such of the candidates, their election agents or authorised observers as may be present and shall affix a copy of such results at a conspicuous place in his office for information of general public,” the rules say.