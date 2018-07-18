Army officer promoted to lieutenant general

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Major General Moazzam Ejaz has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.
Prior to his promotion, Major General Moazzam Ejaz was posted as General Officer Commanding of 35 Infantry Division, Bahawalpur.
The newly promoted three-star General who belonged to the Engineering Corps had also acted as Director General Housing at Adjutant General branch of General Headquarters.
RAWALPINDI: Major General Moazzam Ejaz has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.
Prior to his promotion, Major General Moazzam Ejaz was posted as General Officer Commanding of 35 Infantry Division, Bahawalpur.
The newly promoted three-star General who belonged to the Engineering Corps had also acted as Director General Housing at Adjutant General branch of General Headquarters.
Comments