PCB chairman wins fresh vote of confidence

ISLAMABAD: The General Council of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has given a fresh vote of confidence to chairman Najam Sethi who was elected to the post for three years in office last year.

Talking to ‘The News’ on telephone from Lahore, Sethi thanked the general council for reposing trust in him.

“I am thankful to the general council for reposing trust in me. I was elected as the chairman PCB last year for three years and ever since getting immense support and backing from the members,” Sethi claimed.

When asked whether it was necessary to take vote of confidence each year, he said he would continue to do so each year. “I would continue to take vote of confidence from general council every year. They have been backing me in my efforts to make the PSL a hit franchise and in all other development projects.”

It is generally believed that the PCB should adopt wait and see policy before taking major decisions regarding streamlining Pakistan cricket future. Since the formation of new democratic government is just around the corner, the PCB setup also requires support of the federal and Punjab governments to execute their plans including that of hosting PSL IV matches in Pakistan.

The vote of confidence resolution by the regional presidents was presented at the meeting by regional presidents and wholeheartedly endorsed by the entire general body.

“We extend our full support and cooperation to Sethi in his tireless efforts to revive cricket in Pakistan. He has singularly set up the PSL as the first international brand of Pakistan and brought international cricket home to tens of millions of fans. Our vote of confidence for him is unqualified; we support his vision for a new and exciting era of cricket that will bring glory to our cricket.”

The AGM 2018 accepted the request by Gwadar Cricket Association for grant of associate membership.

The chairman PCB announced a special grant of Rs50 million for the promotion of the game in remote areas across the country, besides this figure the annual expenditure on regional and district cricket has been increased by Rs100 million. In the last fiscal year 2017-2018, Rs300 million was allocated for the same purpose.

Sethi also proposed a two-day session prior to the next AGM to ensure the hearing and resolution of the grievances by the General Council members. The proposal was unanimously accepted by the members.

The general council appreciated the PCB’s initiatives of reviving Inter-School and Inter-Club tournaments across the country, the General Council members advised the PCB on the possible improvements in future editions of these two tournaments.

Earlier in his address to the general council, Sethi added that since taking over he has made a real effort of bringing a professional change and approach at PCB.

“The revival of international cricket has already been a huge success in Lahore and Karachi. The series of matches include three World XI games, T20 against Sri Lanka, three T20s against the West Indies and three PSL matches including the grand final in Karachi last March which have brought real joy to the cricket fans in the country.”

The chairman added that the PCB will be starting the bidding process for the next three-year cycle and record-breaking numbers are expected as indicated by Nielsen Sports who are rated amongst the top analysis firms in the sporting world.