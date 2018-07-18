Shujaat asks caretaker govt to protect politicians, voters

ISLAMABAD: PML-Q chief Ch Shujaat Hussain said the caretaker government should take immediate steps to thwart the nefarious designs of anti-Pakistan elements for ensuring peaceful environment for the upcoming polls in the country.

Talking to a private news channel Tuesday, Shujaat said it is the duty of government to protect politicians and voters.

The caretaker government is duty-bound to tackle terrorism and providing peaceful environment for elections, he added. He said the militants have targeted the ongoing political campaigns of various political parties across the country in the past few days. He said lately over 200 people have lost their lives in terror attacks. He condemned suicide attacks in Peshawar and Mastung in which Haroon Bilour and Siraj Raisani were also martyred along with their party workers. He urged the voters to elect those candidates who are patriotic, honest and trustworthy.