Wed July 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ephedrine smuggling case: SC dismisses Hanif Abbasi plea against LHC order

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday dismissed plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hanif Abbasi, challenging the high court verdict that ordered hearing of ephedrine case on daily basis.

A two-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, heard the petition filed by Hanif Abbasi, who is a nominated in the case, seeking dismissal of LHC directives to conduct daily hearings.

On July 12, the Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi Bench, Justice Ibad ur Rehman Lodhi ordered the Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) court to hear the ephedrine smuggling case on a daily basis from July 16 and asked the judge to wind up the case till July 21. The apex court, while upholding the LHC verdict, observed that counsel for petitioner had earlier consented to the ruling of the high court.

The court, therefore, directed the counsel to approach the high court. Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed observed that they cannot hear the matter which was earlier consented by the counsel for the petitioner. Kamran Murtaza, counsel for Hanif Abbassi, denied that he had consented to the LHC verdict. He requested the court to halt the proceedings till the high court ruling was clarified.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar