Cabinet may undo decision of holding Sharifs’ trial in jail

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet in its significant meeting to be held here at the Prime Minister Office today (Wednesday) may reverse the decision for trial of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (R) Safdar in prison behind the closed doors.

Two cases are pending to start against Sharif family, filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The cabinet would consider giving permission for holding their trial in open court. Official sources told The News that ministries of interior, law and justice will produce their input on the matter in the meeting of the federal cabinet. Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk will chair the meeting where the heads of the intelligence gathering outfits will also be present. It is likely caretaker chief ministers will also attend the cabinet meeting. The sources said that the cabinet will also study the reports regarding the events that took place on the day when Nawaz Sharif returned from the United Kingdom to face the prison.

Complaints pertaining to maltreatment of Nawaz Sharif in the prison and on arrival and the complaints lodged by Shahbaz Sharif could also be discussed by the members of the cabinet, the sources hinted.

The federal cabinet will also discuss law and order situation prevailing in the country in the wake of horrible terror incidents in KP and Balochistan. The cabinet will also review the preparations for the polls in the country and study the ambiance for the same. It will also discuss fresh legislation regarding the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) which are being brought in the national mainstream.