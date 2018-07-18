Sundowns suffer shock loss

JOHANNESBURG: Former title-holders Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa suffered a shock 1-0 away defeat to Port of Togo Tuesday when the CAF Champions League groups resumed after the World Cup.

Physically formidable Kissimbo Hundele scored the only goal on 39 minutes in Lome, netting from close range as the visitors appealed for offside. It was another setback in west Africa for the 2016 African champions, who have never won a Champions League match in the region.

In May, Sundowns conceded a late goal to draw 2-2 with Horoya of Guinea in Conakry after coming from behind to take the lead.After two losses, Port were considered the Group C pushovers, but they seemed more motivated than opponents who lacked want-away star attacker Percy Tau.

Both sides squandered scoring chances and Port goalkeeper Jean-Rober Klomegan atoned for mishandling several crosses with a couple of brave blocks. Sundowns must hope Horoya do not win at home against defending champions Wydad Casablanca of Morocco later Tuesday as a Guinean win would leave the South Africans with little hope of survival.

Wydad and Horoya have four points from two matches, Port three and Sundowns two from three games with the top two finishers advancing to the quarter-finals.Five-time African champions TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo maintained the only 100 percent group record with a dramatic 1-0 home win over Mouloudia Alger of Algeria.

Only two minutes of regular time remained in southern Congolese city Lubumbashi when Elia Meschak scored the lone goal in a top-of-the-table Group B clash.Mazembe have nine points and Mouloudia four from three matches and Difaa el Jadida of Morocco one and Entente Setif of Algeria none ahead of their later kick-off.

Etoile Sahel of Tunisia, who caused one of the greatest Champions League finals shocks by beating Al Ahly of Egypt in 2007, have taken charge of Group D at the halfway mark.They triumphed 3-0 away to Mbabane Swallows of eSwatini (formerly Swaziland) in Manzini through goals from Karim Aouadhi, Maher Hannachi and substitute Amine Chermiti. Aouadhi and Hannachi netted in the opening half and Chermiti put the outcome beyond doubt with a goal on 71 minutes soon after coming off the bench.

Zesco United of Zambia, who were semi-finalists two seasons ago, and Primeiro Agosto of Angola drew 0-0 in Ndola in the same group.Etoile have seven points, Swallows four and Primeiro and Zesco two each with all the clubs having played three matches.