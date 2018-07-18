Pakistan football squad off to Bahrain

LAHORE: Pakistan football squad flew to Bahrain on Tuesday for a series of practice matches scheduled before the Asian Games and SAFF Cup.

Players who departed from Lahore included Waseem Asghar, Adeel Ali, Yousuf Ahmed, Mohsin Ali, M Sohail, Arsalan Ali, M Umair, Ali Khan, M Riaz, Ahsanullah, Mehdi Hassan, Shehbaz Younus, M Usman, Sadullah, Faisal Iqbal, M Ahmed, Ahmed Faheem, M Adil, Naveed Ahmed, Mehmood Khan, Bilawalur Rehman, Yousuf Ejaz, Sadam Hussain, M Danial, Abdullah Qazi, Hassan Basheer.

Coaching staff and officials include Jose Antonio Nogueira (coach), Jose Portella (trainer), M Habib, Ch Noman Ibrahim and M Aslam. Brazilian coach Jose Antonio Nogueira and trainer Jose Portella have been training the talented bunch of players in Lahore. Now the probables for national squad would play four practice matches in Bahrain. The team will return on July 31.

After more than three years Pakistan will return to international circuit in the 18th Asian Games scheduled in Indonesia from August 18 to September 2.

Meanwhile President PFF Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat said the occasion that selected team for Bahrain tour has good opportunity to test their potential and game plan. ”We are ready to take every positive measure to groom our players for the future challenges. PFF hopes this tour will be beneficial for the squad”, he added.