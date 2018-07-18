Palestinian dies after being shot in clashes

GAZA CITY: A Palestinian has died days after being shot by Israeli forces in clashes along the Gaza border, the enclave’s health ministry said Tuesday.Sari al-Shobaki had been transferred to Jerusalem for treatment after being shot several days ago east of Gaza City, the ministry in the Hamas-run territory said. A ministry spokesman said the 23-year-old died at the St Joseph Hospital in Jerusalem. At least 144 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since protests and clashes broke out along the border on March 30. No Israelis have been killed.