NDMA reviews precautionary measure during monsoon

Islamabad: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), on Tuesday, has reviewed the precautionary measures for monsoon and to avoid any untoward situation as a result of flesh flood.

Talking to APP an official of NDMA said that the different areas of Rawalpindi including Nullah Leh and adjacent areas were alert to make necessary arrangements for heavy rain falls and we have revived the precautionary measures according to the new monsoon conditions.

He said that raising awareness to public is our prime objective with regards to vacating dangerous buildings, remaining away from electric wires and avoid swimming during rain especially in underpasses.

According to reports, he added that the water entered several homes, located near the Nullah Leh and water level in Nullah Leh, which passes through different localities of the twin cities, touched the maximum point due to heavy rain, he added. The situation created due to monsoon rains is being monitored by the authority, all dams and rivers have been under observation.