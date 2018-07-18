LDA retrieves 13 filling stations

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has retrieved 13 filling stations and 10 more will be retrieved from the squatters soon.

LDA officials said following a court order, LDA director general constituted special teams, which carried out a late night operation and took back possession of 13 petrol pumps. These sites included a petrol pump established on 30-B, Faisal Town, two petrol pumps at 01 and 02 Civic block, Garden Town, a petrol pump at 44 B-2 Johar Town, three pumps at 44-A, Truck Stand and 01 Civic Centre of Sabzazar, four petrol pumps 22-A Kashmir Block, 55-A Civic block, 123 Rachna Block and 299-A Khyber Block in Allama Iqbal Town and two petrol pumps in Gulberg opposite Liberty Market and opposite Liberty Cinema.

LDA officials said the LDA management has decided to lease out the retrieved petrol pump sites through auction and estimated revenue to be earned from this auction was around 21 crore. Officials said these petrol pump sites were leased out to petrol companies back in 1980s at very low rates and petroleum companies sub let the lease to private individuals, which was an illegal move. They revealed since 2009 LDA was deprived of lease money and owners of these petrol pumps got stay orders from different courts. Later, the case was joined in Lahore High Court, which on July 16, 2018 gave verdict in favour of LDA and directed the authority to take back possession of the said sites. LDA officials said ten petrol pump sites are yet to be retrieved from illegal possession including two sites at 01 and 02 Civic Center Gulshan-e-Ravi, one site at 5 Q block, Model Town, three sites at 253-E, 6-A, F2 and 919 R-1 Johar Town, three sites at 18 Jahanzaib Block, 01 Civic block and 160 Chenab Block in Allama Iqbal Town and one site at 4 Civic Centre Township.

help centres: Pakistan Railway police have established help centres at all major railway stations. Passengers can get help 24 hours from the centres. Facilities of first aid, wheelchair and stretcher are available at the centres. During the last six months, the centres have handed over 91 missing children, 22 girls, 74 run away people from home and 24 females to their families. The centres also recovered luggage of 912 passengers. Pakistan Railway police Inspector General Dr Mujeeb-ur-Rehman appreciated the work of the help centres. He said the centres would be upgraded soon.

tree plantation: Pakistan Railways Secretary and Chairman Muhammad Javaid Anwar launched a tree-planting drive in Walton Academy here on Tuesday. Javaid Anwar said, “We have to ensure that the trees grow strong and future generations get the best atmosphere.”