IHC declares appointment of SBP governor as per law

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday declared the appointment of Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Tariq Bajwa as per law and rejected the petition of 22 Senators seeking Bajwa’s removal from his office.

Twenty-two senators of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had challenged the appointment of the SBP governor in the IHC. Justice Mian Gull Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC announced the decision. The court while rejecting the objections of the petitioners declared the appointment of Tariq Bajwa in accordance with law.

The petitioners had taken the stance that the appointment was not made in a competitive process hence he should be removed from his office. Former chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Tariq Bajwa was appointed Governor State Bank on July 7, 2017 for three year stint. On August 17, 2016, Taj Haider, Farhatullah Babar, Sassui Palijo, Farooq H Naek and others had challenged his appointment.