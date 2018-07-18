Pakistan rejects India’s objections in Jadhav case

THE HAGUE: Pakistan on Tuesday rejected India's objections in the case of convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in its reply to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), diplomatic sources informed Geo News.

The reply was submitted by Foreign Office Director India, Dr Fareha Bugti, the sources said. This was the first reply by Pakistan in counter-pleading,and overall the second in the case so far. Pakistan, in its rejoinder, gave detailed answers to India's submissions to and rejected New Delhi's objections in the case. Following Jadhav's arrest and death sentencing by Pakistan in 2016, India had approached the world court to stop his execution. Dr Bugti had also submitted Pakistan's counter-pleading in December last. Pakistan's reply was prepared by a team of experts led by the attorney general.

On April 17 this year, India had submitted its reply to the ICJ after the world court, on January 23, directed India to do so. India submitted its arguments to the ICJ on September 13, 2017. The Indian stance was dismissed by Pakistan on December 13 that year. In its counter-memorial, Pakistan stated that Jadhav is not a "civilian" as he entered the country with the intent of spying and carrying out sabotage activities. It said Jadhav was a serving officer of the Indian Navy and therefore does not fall under the purview of the Vienna Convention.

Commander Jadhav — an on-duty Indian navy officer working for Indian covert agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) — was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan, after he entered Pakistan from Iran. Jadhav was tried in a military court which sentenced him to death for espionage and subversive activities. In a reaction to the move, New Delhi approached the ICJ.

India moved the ICJ seeking six months to file pleadings in the case, which was turned down by the ICJ in June this year. On May 18, 2017, the ICJ ordered Pakistan to stop the execution of Jadhav until a final decision was made in the proceedings. "Pakistan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Jadhav is not executed pending the final decision in these proceedings," ordered president of the court, Judge Ronny Abraham.