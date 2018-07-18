FPCCI’s achievement awards on 20th

Karachi: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) will hold its 6th FPCCI Achievement Awards Ceremony to recognise the services of organisations in different sectors on Friday, July 20, 2018 at the Governor House.

President Mamnoon Hussain will be the chief guest as the awards ceremony and will distribute awards to the recipients, a statement said.

Gold medals to be awarded several sectors, including, energy, financial, industry, exports, education, investment, food and consumer products, tourism, insurance, building construction, telecom, etc. The business community from across the country will attend the ceremony.