Germany to underpin renewable energy efforts in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Martin Kobler, ambassador of Germany to Pakistan, on Tuesday said deeming the potential for renewable power particularly solar, small hydro, wind, biomass and other, the share of renewable power could have been more in Pakistan.

“Pakistan’s efforts in bringing renewable power into the system are appreciable,” Kobler said addressing the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding for establishing Pakistan-German Renewable Energy Forum (PGREF).

“… though establishment of PGREF took more than three years, however, we see this as an opportunity of contributing in expanding the energy mix portfolio of Pakistan by integrating larger share of renewable power and bringing in more private sector investment in this sector.”

The German envoy said the endeavors of the corresponding ministries and departments in turning the dream of establishing PGREF into a reality were commendable.

Syed Ali Zafar, the federal minister for energy, said the newly established forum would fortify Pakistan’s efforts to capitalise available potential of clean and green energy.

“This forum would serve as a hub for renewable energy and energy efficiency business networking, customer outreach and business development in both countries,” Zafar said.

The minister observed that the available potential in the country and global developments in the sector would definitely play a vital role in ensuring sustainable, clean affordable and much reliant resource of energy to the consumers.

“The government in its thrust to have large share of renewable power intends to

benefit from the experiences of the developed nations,” he said and added that Germany was one of those developed countries that have exploited renewable power at a large scale.

The minister said he would take every possible step to exploit the benefits of the clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable renewable power resources of the country.

“Renewable energy is the most promising option to meet the increasing demand without damaging the country's economic conditions and at the same time it also

helps reduce carbon emissions that in turn result in managing global climate changes,” he said.