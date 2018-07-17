Pervaiz Khattak injured after falling off stage

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervaiz Khattak was hurt on
Monday after falling off stage during an election rally in Nowshera.
According to a private news channel, Pervaiz Khattak was addressing an election rally in Jehangira area of Nowshera district when he fell off stage and injured himself.
Sources within PTI were quoted as saying that the former chief minister was moved to hospital and doctors have advised him to take two days’ rest, adding that he will resume political activities after two days.
It is pertinent to note here that the former KP CM is contesting polls from one National Assembly seat (NA-25) and two provincial assembly seats, (PK-61 and PK-64) from Nowshera.
