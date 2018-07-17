Pak Navy officer promoted to Rear Admiral

ISLAMABAD: Commodore Adnan Khaliq has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral, with immediate effect.

Rear Admiral Adnan Khaliq was commissioned in Marines Engineering branch of Pakistan Navy in 1985. His distinguished appointments include Director Engineering Support COASTAL, Director (ME) Frigate Programme, Deputy Commandant Pakistan Navy Engineering College, Commanding Officer Fleet Maintenance Group, Chief Inspector Naval Stores, Project Director Pakistan Navy Monitoring and Inspection Team and Managing Director Pakistan Navy Dockyard.

Consequent upon his promotion Rear Admiral Adnan Khaliq will take over as Commandant Pakistan Navy Engineering College PNS Jauhar.

He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College and National Defence University, Islamabad. In recognition of his meritorious services, he was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military). He is also a recipient of Sitara-e-Basalat.