Judge Bashir recuses from hearing NAB references against Sharifs

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir on Monday excused from hearing the Al-Azizia and Flagship references against former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and his family filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in line with the Supreme Court verdict in Panama Papers case.

In a letter written to the Islamabad High Court (IHC), he said he could not hear the references, a private TV channel reported.

He requested the IHC to transfer the cases to another courts.

Judge Muhammad Bashir stated that he had given judgement in case pertaining to Avenfield reference against the ex-PM and his family, adding that he has no objection to his transfer as Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer has also raised objection and it would not be possible for him to hear the cases after objections.

Earlier last week, the accountability court judge had adjourned the hearing of Al-Azizia Steel Mills Reference against Sharif family till July 12, while Khawaja Harris, the counsel of PML-N supremo had raised objection on Muhammad Bashir over hearing of other two references.

Khawaja Harris said that Muhammad Bashir had given verdict in Avenfield reference so he cannot hear the other two references.

It is pertinent here to mention that on Friday, accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir had sentenced Nawaz Sharif to 10 years, his daughter Maryam to seven years and son-in-law, Muhammad Safdar to one-year imprisonment in a corruption case named Avenfield Apartment reference.