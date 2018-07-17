Tue July 17, 2018
World

REUTERS
July 17, 2018

Egypt offers citizenship to foreigners for $400,000 deposit

CAIRO: Egypt is offering citizenship to foreigners who deposit at least 7 million Egyptian pounds ($392,000) and then hand it over to the Treasury after five years, an amendment passed by parliament on Monday said. Egypt has been looking to boost its finances and draw back foreign investment that fled the country after its 2011 uprising, notably through a series of tough reforms tied to a $12 billion IMF loan programme it began in late 2016.Under the new law, foreigners who make a deposit of 7 million Egyptian pounds or the equivalent in foreign currency receive the option of taking citizenship if they surrender the deposit after five years.

