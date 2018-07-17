Married woman gang-raped

DASKA: A married woman was gang-raped in the area of Motra police on Monday. Accused Asad and Arslan entered the house of Irfan, dragged her into a room, and allegedly raped her. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

WOMAN SHOT DEAD: A woman was killed while her son sustained injuries when some accused opened fire at them in the area of Satra police on Monday. The daughter of Abbas and her son were on their way when some unidentified accused opened fire at them. As a result, the woman died instantly while her son sustained injuries.

WOMAN ABDUCTED: A woman was abducted from the area of City police on Monday. The sister of Muhammad Boota was on her way when accused Naveed and his unknown accomplice allegedly abducted her.

TWO HELD: City police on Monday arrested two people when they were making noise after drinking wine here. Accused Ali Raza and Abdul Rehman were making noise after drinking wine. In the meantime, the police rushed to the spot and arrested them.