Serena leaps 153 places in WTA ranking

PARIS: Simona Halep retained the number one spot in the latest women’s rankings despite losing in the third round at Wimbledon, but below her the upsets at the grass-court major caused turmoil. The biggest gainer was Serena Williams who reached the final in just the fourth tournament of her comeback following daughter Olympia’s birth in September and leapt 153 places to 28. Winner Angelique Kerber jumped six places to fourth, while the two women who contested the 2017 final both fell sharply after failing to match that performance.

Leading WTA standings:

1. Simona Halep (ROU) 7571 pts

2. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 6740

3. Sloane Stephens (USA) 5463 (+1)

4. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5305 (+6)

5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5020

6. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4730

7. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4620 (-4)

8. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4550 (-1)

9. KarolÃ­na Pliskova (CZE) 4485 (-1)

10. Julia Goerges (GER) 3980 (+3)

11. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 3787 (+1)

12. Madison Keys (USA) 3596 (-1)

13. Darya Kasatkina (RUS) 3525 (+1)

14. Venus Williams (USA) 2801 (-5)

15. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2755

16. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2555 (+1)

17. Kiki Bertens (NED) 2510 (+3)

18. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 2350

19. CoCo Vandeweghe (USA) 2183 (-3)

20. Barbora Strycova (CZE) 1975 (+3)

28. Serena Williams (USA) 1615 (+153).

Djokovic back in top 10: Novak Djokovic’s fourth Wimbledon win propelled him back into the top 10 of the latest ATP rankings released Monday. Djokovic beat Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) to claim his fourth Wimbledon men’s singles crown on Sunday, launching him 11 places to 10th in the rankings, ending an eight months top 10 exile. South African surprise finalist Anderson, 32, moved up three places to fifth in the rankings. Serb Djokovic, whose last stay in the top 10 dates back to October 2017, is hoping his 13th grand slam title will mark a turning point after a difficult two years marked by loss of motivation, personal issues and niggling injuries.

Latest ATP rankings:

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9310 pts

2. Roger Federer (SUI) 7080

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5665

4. Juan MartÃ­n Del Potro (ARG) 5395

5. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4655 (+3)

6. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4610

7. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3905 (-2)

8. John Isner (USA) 3720 (+2)

9. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3665 (-2)

10. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 3355 (+11).