PCB’s BoG approves Rs6.4 billion annual budget

LAHORE: The Governing Board (BoG) of the PCB in its meeting on Monday approved Rs 6.4 billion annual budget for fiscal year 2018-19 with an expenditure of Rs 5.7 billion.

The PCB budget did not include the money incurred on the organisation of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The reason of PSL not relying of PCB budget is believed that the PSL itself has become a successful brand.

The BoG meeting, convened at the National Cricket Academy, was chaired by PCB chairman Najam Sethi. Out of total capital expenditure planned for the next financial year, Rs 2.66 billion has been allocated to building cricket related infrastructure mainly comprising stadiums in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Multan and also for cricket academies at Lahore, Multan and Karachi.

It was also decided to approve the HBL PSL 2019 budget in the next quarter once it is final after valuation of rights for the next cycle and underlying bidding process is complete.

Chairman spoke about the upgradation of the National Stadium Karachi which enabled the venue to host the HBL PSL final and the three match T20I series against the Windies in March-April this year.

The BoG greatly appreciated the record breaking performances in the T20I format, after the success in the T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe the national team has stretched its victory run to nine consecutive series, further strengthening its grip on the top of the ICC T20I Team Rankings.

During the meeting PCB’s five-year strategic plan was discussed. The BOG approved the nomination of Mansoor Masood Khan as Alternate Director to the ICC. Mansoor Masood Khan will represent the Chairman in case of his absence at the ICC Board meetings.Meanwhile, the Chairman welcomed FATA’s Kabir Ahmed Khan who has been inducted as the new BOG member.