Notice to ECP in PTI candidate’s disqualification case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday issued notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on a petition moved by Nasir Cheema of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenging his disqualification for violation of electoral code of conduct. The ECP had disqualified Cheema for displaying pictures of the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the army chief on his banners for the election campaign. He was a candidate from PP-53, Gujranwala.

Barrister Khalid Ishaq represented Cheema before a division bench and argued that the objectionable banners on the basis of which the ECP disqualified the petitioner were before the announcement of the electoral code. He pointed out that the ECP announced its electoral code on June 14 whereas the banners carrying pictures of the chief justice and army chief had been on display since the month of April.

Questioning the decision of the ECP, the counsel argued that no complaint had been filed against the petitioner before the commission. He argued that the impugned decision by the ECP had not referred to any law invoked for the disqualification of the petitioner. The counsel asked the bench to set aside the disqualification decision by the ECP and allow the petitioner to contest the upcoming general election. ECP’s counsel Imran Ranjha opposed the petition pleading that the petitioner was disqualified for sheer violation of the electoral code of conduct. He said the ECP lawfully exercised its powers by handing down the decision.

The bench comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi directed the ECP counsel to submit a written reply to the petition along with a copy of the impugned decision. The bench would resume hearing on Tuesday (today).