PML-N leader Sheikh Aftab escapes assassination bid

ATTOCK: Former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sheikh Aftab escaped an assassination attempt late Monday, sources informed Geo News. Sources said that Sheikh Aftab had been on his way home after campaigning in Kamra, when unknown assailants opened fire on his vehicle in Attock. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of City Police Station. The sources said that Sheikh Aftab's security was withdrawn a week ago, adding that the authorities had been informed about the incident.