Fierce heatwave hits Japan flood recovery

TOKYO: A blistering heatwave smothered swathes of flood-hit western Japan on Monday, hampering clean-up efforts as survivors and relief workers toil in stifling temperatures a week after devastating inundations that killed more than 200 people.

Tens of thousands of rescue workers are still digging through the debris for bodies after Japan’s worst weather-related disaster in over three decades, which saw record downpours spark flash flooding and landslides across the region.

The toll of 219 is expected to continue to rise, with at least 21 still missing, while the punishing heatwave has pushed the thermometre above 35C and raised fears for vulnerable people. Some 4,700 survivors were forced to evacuate the disaster area, where homes were reduced to rubble by the floods and landslides.