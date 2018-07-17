Wave of terror

The recent wave of terror has hit the country hard. The Mastung attack (July 13) claimed the life of over a hundred people, including Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Siraj Raisani. It appears that the institutions responsible for maintaining law and order in the country are falling short of achieving their target.

It is time we stood united and refrained from mudslinging. Those who are involved in the killings of hundreds of people must be brought to book. Only unity will help us win the war on terror.

Iftikhar Miriza

Islamabad

*****

Although we have taken several steps to curb terrorism, we haven’t been able to get rid of it. Till when will we keep condemning such heinous attacks? While there is nothing we can do to lessen the pain of the families that have lost their loved ones, we must vow to fight against terrorism with more vigour.

The authorities should also tell the nation why we have been unable to curb terrorism even after carrying out multiple operations against terrorists. The National Action Plan (NAP) was drafted to break the backs of terrorists. However, the recent attacks show that we have to do a lot to bring peace back to the country.

Maaz Ahmed Panezai

Khanozi

*****

We have been listening to the claims that the state has weakened the yoke of terrorists. But the Mastung attack highlighted the sad truth that we have a long way to go to bring peace back to the region. The blast, which targeted a political gathering, resulted in the death of over a hundred people. Two days before the Mastung attack, a suicide attack in Peshawar claimed the life of the ANP leader, Haroon Bilour.

To ensure peace in the country, the authorities concerned have to prioritise long-term solutions and adopt a policy which is evenly poised without leaving any favourites. Thousands of civilians and soldiers have embraced martyrdom in the war on terror, but we haven’t been successful in eradicating terrorism from our soil. The authorities must take effective action to combat terrorism and tackle this menace in a suitable manner.

Vasdev

Mithi