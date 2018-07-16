Panic as armed men resort to aerial firing

HAFIZABAD: Panic gripped the busiest Fawara Chowk on Sunday when seven armed culprits allegedly opened aerial firing to intimidate a shopkeeper in broad daylight.

According to police, a shopkeeper Hamza Mughal had a quarrel with a man over the collision of his bike with his motorcycle. After few hours, seven armed persons came and tortured him. Later, the accused also opened aerial firing to harass the citizens and fled. Police have registered a case but failed to arrest any of the accused.