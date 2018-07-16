Labourer dies, two injured as roof caves in

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BUREWALA: A labourer died and two others sustained serious injuries when the roof of an under-construction workshop collapsed here on Sunday at Lori Adda.
Hassan Ali, Nazir Ahmed and Waris Ali were busy working at the roof of a workshop when it suddenly collapsed. Labourers were buried under the rubble. Hassan Ali of Chak 285/EB died on the spot while two others received injuries. Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to THQ Hospital Burewala.
