Labourer dies, two injured as roof caves in

BUREWALA: A labourer died and two others sustained serious injuries when the roof of an under-construction workshop collapsed here on Sunday at Lori Adda.

Hassan Ali, Nazir Ahmed and Waris Ali were busy working at the roof of a workshop when it suddenly collapsed. Labourers were buried under the rubble. Hassan Ali of Chak 285/EB died on the spot while two others received injuries. Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to THQ Hospital Burewala.