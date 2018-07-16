No ban on Bilawal to dream for making his father PM: Siraj

KARACHI: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Senator Sirajul Haq on Sunday urged the caretaker prime minister to take steps so that no one can point a finger at the upcoming election results. He said that many people sleep daily with the dream of becoming the prime minister adding that there is no restriction on seeing dreams to become the prime minister. He said the prime minister will be elected with votes on 25th July and with the blessings of Almighty Allah. He said that the nation could not be made a fool anymore by pasting new label on the old bottles.

Talking to the media in Karachi, Sirajul Haq said that there is no restriction on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to dream of making his father the prime minister of the country.

The JI Ameer said the involvement of caretaker government can make election results dubious. He said that his party will not accept any decision taken behind closed doors.

He said that Karachi is facing many problems and the youth is facing problems in finding jobs. The nation will support the Islamic system by voting in favor of JI on July 25, he said. He said that now the nation instead of voting for uncles will give priority to the Islamic system.

Separately, addressing a rally in Latifabad and Hyderabad, chief of Jamaat-i-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq said the era of dynastic politics will end and only the genuine representatives of the public will be elected to legislature.

Haq, who led a rally which moved through dozens of localities in Hyderabad and Latifabad Taluka, expressed these views while addressing a rally in Latifabad on Sunday evening. He observed that despite getting power in Sindh again and again, both the PPP and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) failed to deliver and on the contrary they had left the cities in ruins.

"Hyderabad was a much better city in 1983 than what we are watching today," he said, deploring that the successive governments failed to establish a quality tertiary care hospital and higher education university in the city.

Haq alleged that the wealth of politicians elected again and again to the assemblies had increased manifold but the people had become poorer and weaker. He maintained that both the PPP and MQM sowed the seeds of hatred and spread politics of hatred in Sindh.

The JI chief asked the people to differentiate between the politicians who were involved with the land mafia, criminal and corrupt elements and target killers against those who maintain a credible reputation of honesty and piety.

Haq reiterated the need for an across-the-board accountability of all politicians, especially those who had remained in the power at the Centre or the provinces.

"And if this happened, I will be the only political leader who will emerge unblemished," he claimed.

He appealed to the people of Hyderabad to vote for the MMA candidates who were contesting from two constituencies of the National Assembly and five of the provincial assembly.

On behalf of the MMA candidates, he assured that if elected they would develop the city and provide all required facilities to citizens.

MMA's provincial and Hyderabad based leaders as well as the election candidates were present on the occasion.

The rally passed through Heerabad, Tilak Charhi, Station Road, Kohinoor Chowk, Hyder Chowk, Autobahn Road, Hali Road and Latifabad.