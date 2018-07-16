Security up for Nawaz, Maryam at jail

RAWALPINDI: The caretaker government has increased security for former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz at the Adiala Jail and also barred the police personnel from meeting them.

Separate jail staff and 100 personnel of Elite Force have been deployed for their security. According to sources, one deputy superintendent and three assistant superintendents have been deployed for Nawaz Sharif and three assistant superintendents for Maryam.

According to media reports, a meeting among Nawaz, Maryam and Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar was arranged.

Nawaz offered his Fajr prayers and recited the Holy Quran after passing his second night in the jail. He went on a walk before breakfast and took medicine. Nawaz and Maryam breakfasted with bread, jam, tea and juice. Nawaz was provided with national newspapers on request. He has been given B-class while Maryam has been allotted a separate room in the women ward. Both have been provided with prisoner uniforms. Maryam Nawaz has expressed her desire to teach women and children in jail. On the other hand, residential problems in the jail have increased with the arrival of Elite Force personnel.